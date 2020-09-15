Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Lucas Caron, 29, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, 4 p.m. Tuesday at 93 Park St. in Livermore Falls.

Auburn

• Michael Worth, 31, of East Dixfield, on charges of domestic violence assault with prior convictions and violating conditions of release, 6:01 a.m. Tuesday on Hampshire Street.

• Darryl Howze, 37, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 4:44 p.m. Tuesday at the Auburn police station.

Lewiston

• Scott Strout. 35, of Greene, on a charge of obstructing government administration, 2:14 p.m. Tuesday at 92 Oak St.

• Saige Bourgoin, 18, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:47 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Main and Elm streets.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Daniel P. Mansfield, 44, of Livermore Falls struck a vehicle driven by Cassandra McAlister, 20, of Buckfield at 10:39 a.m. Thursday on Center Street. Mansfield’s 2014 Kia and the 2003 Nissan driven by McAlister and owned by Danny P. McAlister received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by John A. Kondub, 19, of Monroe, Connecticut, struck a vehicle driven by Kristin F. McAlister, 33, of Buckfield at 5:16 p.m. Thursday on Center Street. The 2016 BMW driven by Kondub and owned by Laura Kondub received functional damage and the 2014 Chevrolet driven by McAlister and owned by Christopher B. Burgess of Buckfield received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Susan J. Sessions, 50, of Mechanic Falls struck a vehicle driven by David C. Farnum, 26, of Lisbon at 11:44 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Cook and South Main streets. Sessions’ 2011 Ford received minor damage and Farnum’s 2015 Jeep was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Richard T. McKeen, 35, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Roy I. Murdoch, 63, of Gouldsboro at 4:39 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of High Street and Minot Avenue. The 2004 Buick driven by McKeen and owned by Joseph McKeen of Casco and Murdoch’s 2019 Kia were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Dillon J. Fogg, 21, of Epson, New Hampshire, was traveling south at 12:22 a.m. Sunday on Washington Street when it went into a ditch. The 2008 Honda driven by Fogg and owned by Stacie Brown of Gilford, New Hampshire, received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Leon E. Hunt, 40, of Auburn was traveling east at 3:24 a.m. Sunday on Lake Shore Drive when it lost control, swerved to the left side of the roadway and flipped onto its side. The 2006 Chevrolet driven by Hunt and owned by Amanda Dyer of Lisbon was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Joshua C. Beaulieu, 32, of Poland ran a stop sign and struck a guardrail while driving at a high rate of speed at 3:16 p.m. Sunday on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2013 Chevrolet driven by Beaulieu and owned by Kyle J. Stretton of Poland was towed.

• Emelia E. Bowie, 17, of Turner was driving south at 5:26 p.m. Monday on Center Street when she fell asleep, went off the road to the right, struck a curb and two utility poles, and rolled over before coming to rest upside down on the side of the road. Bowie received no injuries. The 2012 Jeep driven by Bowie and owned by Susan A. Bowie of Turner was towed.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Hassan I. Samow, 16, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Spencer D. Webber-Wing, 24, of Monmouth at 9:15 a.m. Friday on Old Lisbon Road. The 2009 Ford driven by Samow and owned by Ibrahim Mohamed and the 2012 Dodge driven by Webber-Wing and owned by Berube’s Lawn and Landscape in Litchfield received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Gregory J. Stewart, 53, of Lisbon rear-ended a vehicle driven by Andrew Letourneau, 17, of Lewiston at 7:11 p.m. Sunday on Lisbon Street. Police said that Stewart was driving at a high rate of speed and under the influence of intoxication. Stewart’s 2016 Chevrolet and the 2006 Audi driven by Letourneau and owned by Randy Letourneau of Lewiston were towed.

