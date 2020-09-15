Tuesday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans, 102 miles

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Samsung at KT

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Tampa Bay OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

6:40 p.m.

NESN — Boston at Miami

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Colorado

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30

ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 7, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. New York, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs First Round: Connecticut vs. Chicago, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs First Round: Washington vs. Phoenix, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Wednesday

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Grenoble to Méribel, 110 miles

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — LG at Hanwha

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

