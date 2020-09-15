Tuesday
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans, 102 miles
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Samsung at KT
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Tampa Bay OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
6:40 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Miami
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Colorado
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 7, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. New York, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs First Round: Connecticut vs. Chicago, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs First Round: Washington vs. Phoenix, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Wednesday

CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Grenoble to Méribel, 110 miles
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at Hanwha
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

