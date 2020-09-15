FARMINGTON — Award-winning fiction writer Lewis Robinson is the Visiting Writers Series first reader of the season. Robinson will read from his work at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington. The reading is free and open to the public, and will be followed by a meet-and-greet with the author.

Robinson’s novel, “Water Dogs,” was a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice, and his collection of short stories, “Officer Friendly and Other Stories,” was the winner of a Whiting Award and the PEN Oakland/Josephine Miles Award. He is also the creator of the podcast TalkShop, writers in conversation with writers about the things writers care about. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, The Boston Globe, Tin House and The Missouri Review, as well as NPR’s, Selected Shorts.

He holds a bachelor of arts degree from Middlebury College and an master of fine arts degree from the University of Iowa’s Writers’ Workshop. He teaches at the University of Maine at Farmington.

According to the University of Maine at Farmington Safe Return Plan policies, and in keeping with UMS and Maine state guidelines, all attendees are required to wear face coverings of the type recommended by public health officials and maintain social distancing during the event, both indoors and outdoors. Event capacity may be limited according to the current Maine CDC guidelines.

For more information, visit the University of Maine at Farmington Safe Return Plan website at https://www.umf.maine.edu/return-public/.

