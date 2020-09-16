Shelter to offer rabies clinic, microchipping in Jay

JAY — The Franklin County Animal Shelter will host a Drive-Up Rabies Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Jay Hannaford parking lot.

Pet owners will form a line of cars and the veterinarian will go to the cars to administer the rabies vaccination. FCAS staff will take care of the paperwork and will administer microchips and flea/tick preventatives if requested. Due to the nature of this event, they are unable to perform nail trims.

Rabies vaccination will be $15; flea/tick, $10 to $15; and microchipping, $20. Bring the current rabies certificate to qualify for a three-year certificate.

Masks are mandatory for the veterinarian to approach the car and vaccinate a pet. It is not necessary to be a Franklin County resident to attend the clinic.

Rumford church to host special two-day event

RUMFORD — Lion of the Tribe of Judah Glory House Church, 22 Maple St., will hold a special Break-Thru Break-Free event on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19 and 20, with Pastors Ed and Cynthia Bulger as hosts.

The free event concerns the message Jesus gives to His people throughout the Gospels, “He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it.”

Each day from 1 to 6 p.m. there will be balloons, arts and crafts and treat bags for kids as well as free popcorn and drinks. The event will include fellowship, worship and prayer for communities, families, friends, the state and New England. Evangelists will be special guests, and prophetic prayers warriors and worshippers will join.

The church holds services at 6:30 p.m. Fridays. The five-fold ministry honors the “Body” of Christ all over the globe. Meetings are on youTube and Zoom.

Norway church to hold fourth indoor yard sale

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 205 Main St., will hold its fourth indoor yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 19. Well known for its giant annual outdoor August yard sale, this year has presented a unique challenge. The community has been generous with donations and the church has created a COVID-19 solution. This year, the church is having several smaller sales.

This fourth sale has many new and unique items. There are small appliances, linens, dishes, cookware, household items, antiques, decorating items, kids toys, sporting goods, tools and furniture. They are spaced in the church basement so workers and shoppers can maintain a social distance. All are required to wear masks. Only a limited number of shoppers are able to shop at a time.

The money raised will be used for the missions of the community church, including the free drive-thru supper, online worship service, Bible study, knitting and book groups.

For more information, contact the church office at 207-743-2290 or visit the Facebook page.

Learn more about Lay Dominicans at meeting SABATTUS — Community members interested in learning more about Lay Dominicans or how to become one are invited to attend a gathering from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Dominican Sisters’ residence, 61 Lisbon Road. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. Lay Dominicans are laymen and laywomen who serve God in the world as members of the Order of Preachers (Dominicans) through the development of a spiritual life rooted in prayer, study and community. The Order of Preachers is called to preach and defend the faith throughout the world.The order was founded by St. Dominic in the early 13th century to combat the evils of the age by preaching God’s truth. Lay Dominicans attend monthly meetings with the community and follow the rule of St. Dominic. Lay Dominicans follow the same principles as other Dominicans by studying and proclaiming the Gospel. For more information, contact Denise Mailhot, OP, at 207-786-3380.

National Federation of the Blind to meet on Zoom

AUGUSTA — The National Federation of the Blind of Maine (NFB-ME) will hold it’s 2020 convention on Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 19, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the session starting at 9.

There will be no registration fee this year. Guest speakers include lectures on hunting when blind and other topics.

Those interested should contact Faith E. Armstrong at [email protected] or 207-330-4780 for the Zoom address.