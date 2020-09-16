The team at the Sun Journal is doing a such great job of providing the news in a balanced and reasonable manner. The paper reflects our realities here and shows us that we are lucky live in such a wonderful place.

You help us remember that we have good neighbors.

Thank you.

Don Fogg, Auburn

