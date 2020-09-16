NO LIVERMORE — Service of September 6: Hymns today were: “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee”; “The Solid Rock;” and “I Know Whom I have Believed.” The Scripture, Matthew 19:23-26 with the message titled, “God of Possibilities.” As is customary the first Sunday of the month, communion was celebrated.

Events/Notices: Saturday September 12, Randy, and Holly Sadler Gospel Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday Service’s at 9:30 a.m., as Pastor Bonnie will be on vacation Sunday September 13 Ken Bryant will be delivering the message, and on September 20 Don Jordon.

Do not miss the Free Drive Thru Spaghetti Dinner Sunday September 27, 12:30-2 p.m. Sermons are available on Facebook & YouTube. Food Pantry request canned soup. northlivermorebaptistchurch.org; email: [email protected]

filed under: