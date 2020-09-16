GRAY – Peter George Chouinard, of Gray, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Maine Medical Center due to complications from COPD. His wife and two children were by his side. He was 75 years old.

Peter was born to Fern and Frances (Muskie) Chouinard in Rumford, on March 29, 1945, 20 minutes before his fraternal twin brother. He attended Stephen’s High School in Rumford, and graduated from St. John’s Seminary in Boston in 1967.

In 1968, he married Karen Beauchesne. During their 52 years of marriage, they built a family, a house and a condo. They spoiled German Shepherds and celebrated Christmases full of decorations and traditions. They raised their family in Portland and recently retired to Gray.

Peter’s first profession was as a successful insurance sales representative for Campbell, Payson and Noyes in Portland. He later shifted gears into the automotive industry: first running his own business, American Brake Service, and later running the service departments at Lexus Berlin City and Lex Connection. After retiring, he continued to work part time delivering auto parts.

However, it was his role as a family man that he cherished the most; being a brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He was especially close with his in-laws (jokingly calling himself and others that married into the family “out-laws”).

His favorite thing to be called was “Grampy”. He treasured Thursday evening pizza with his grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, and Alexandra. He got a kick out of an ongoing game hiding random objects with his grandson, Nicholas. He had a ball when challenging his competitive grandson, DJ, with various “bet you can’t” scenarios.

Peter loved to tease and had a wise-guy sense of humor, but his good will was always apparent. Whether snowblowing a neighbor’s driveway, driving relatives to the airport, or offering support to a friend in a time of need, Peter had a reputation for genuine kindness. He enjoyed connecting with people and making someone smile would make his day brighter.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Karen (Beauchesne) of Gray; his children, Jennifer Vella of Raymond and Paul Chouinard (with wife Tricia) of Windham; his five grandchildren; and his brothers, Lee Chouinard (with wife Frances) of Denver, Colo., Michael Chouinard (with wife Helen) of San Antonio, Texas and Wayne Chouinard (with husband George) of Boiceville, N.Y.

Due to current restrictions from the Coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098,

or go to http://www.arlgp.org/memorial