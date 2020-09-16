COPLEY, Ohio – Peter L. Schofield, 84, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020. He was born at the hospital in Rumford and taken home to Weld. He was the son of Stanley Aquilla and Sarah Nadine Heebner Schofield. Peter lived in Weld throughout school years and graduated from high school in neighboring Dixfield in 1954. His father and mother were divorced in 1948 when he was 12 years old.

His brother is Paul Max (Donna) Schofield, born in 1941, half-sister is Sharon (Charlie) Skolfield Bickford and his half-brother is Thomas Howard (Gordeen) Skolfield; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He enlisted in the United States Navy, 1954-1958. Rose to First Class Petty Officer in the Naval Weather Service. Served on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Intrepid for two 6-month cruises to the Mediterranean Sea and then for six months aboard the U.S.S. General G.M. Randall which carried troops between NYC and Bremerhaven, Germany. He concluded his service at the Naval Fleet Weather Center headquarters in Norfolk, Va.

He entered Kent State University in Ohio in 1958 and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a leader in student government and various campus organizations, including the Phi Gamma Delta social fraternity, throughout his college years.

He joined The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in 1962 as a College Class Trainee in Industrial Relations (later renamed Labor Relations). Served at plants in Akron, Ohio; Fall River, Mass.; Orange, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; Los Angeles and Salinas, Calif. before returning permanently to corporate headquarters in Akron. In 1988 the company purchased by Bridgestone Corporation of Tokyo Japan and in 1991 the headquarters of Bridgestone/Firestone, Inc. was moved from Akron to Nashville, Tenn. where he completed his 35-year career with the company. He rose to the position of Director of Labor Relations and Chief Negotiator.

After retirement he moved back to Northeastern Ohio where he lived out the remainder of his life, happily ever after.

Per Peter’s wishes, there will not be any services and his ashes will be taken back to Weld, Maine.

