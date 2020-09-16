AUBURN – Sharon A. Spooner, 77, passed away Sept. 10, 2020 at her home with her loving sons by her side. She was born in Brewer to the late Richard and Patricia Adams. She married the late Kentucky Spooner in 1963 and together they raised their family in the Lewiston/Auburn area. Following Cosmetology school, Sharon taught and practiced hairdressing. She was most content spending time with her family and friends and was also a very gifted crafter which she loved to share and teach.

Besides her husband and parents who predeceased her, Sharon is survived by two sons, Richard Spooner (Denise) and Darin Spooner (Heidi). She also leaves her grandsons, Joshua Spooner (Brooke), Ryan Spooner and Cameron Kimmick; and her dearest friend, Ellen Richardson. Sharon will be greatly missed by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Fortin Group Funeral Home located at 217 Turner Street in Auburn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place in Auburn. Following the Mass, a committal will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Bangor.

If you wish to attend the Mass of Christian Burial, please call 207-777-1403 and leave your name and phone number to be added to the attendance list. Masks are required for all services.

Services are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in Sharon’s memory.