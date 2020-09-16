WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jamie Karaffa, of Gray, a teacher at Bruce M. Whittier Middle School in Poland, is bringing back lessons designed to engage and promote students’ understanding of Holocaust history from the nation’s leading Holocaust education conference this summer, held virtually by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“While I was bummed to not get to travel to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., this was still an incredible experience! I’m really passionate about teaching the Holocaust and learning from top historians, authors and survivors themselves was truly remarkable! I can’t wait to share with my students!” said Karaffa.

Karaffa was one of 700-plus participants from all over the country who attended the museum’s annual Arthur and Rochelle Belfer National Conference for Educators, a two-day virtual workshop for teachers hosted by the museum. The 2020 conference is a vital part of the museum’s ongoing effort to equip educators throughout the country with the knowledge and skills to effectively bring Holocaust education into their classrooms.

Every year, the Museum trains hundreds of teachers through training programs held in Washington and around the country. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the programs have been held virtually, allowing a greater number of educators to attend from across the country and around the world.

Participants learned from museum educators and scholars in sharing rationales, strategies and approaches for teaching about the Holocaust. Program participants also heard from Alfred Munzer, a Holocaust survivor who volunteers at the Museum.

The museum’s website, www.ushmm.org, provides resources free to educators, including a range of online training modules, lesson plans and historical information about the Holocaust.

