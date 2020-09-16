Do you have a service, item, artistic creation or experience you would like to donate to The Public Theatre’s upcoming Online Auction to help support the theatre? Virtual singing lesson? Restaurant gift certificate? Beautiful artwork? Whitewater rafting? It’s all for a great cause. If you have an item, service or skill that you would like to offer to The Public Theatre and put in front of the eyes of our audience, please email [email protected] or call (207) 782-2211 by Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Unfortunately, the pandemic hit just as we were starting to solicit items for our 28th Annual Spring Auction, and we are now in search of some additional items as we move our auction online. For two weeks this October, The Public Theatre’s auction you know and love will be happening online.

The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St., Lewiston.

