My two children had the privilege of attending Oxford Hills Technical School as part of their high school education. My son came out with three years of experience in the field he went on to get a degree in, and my daughter came out with her CNA certification, a great start toward her dream of becoming a nurse. I have seen, firsthand, the benefits of having these programs in schools.

Katey Branch, candidate for Maine Senate District 19, is a proponent of these programs and will advocate for strong partnerships with local businesses. She hopes to create training and apprenticeships that will benefit not only businesses but local economies as well.

Young people need more options than going to college or taking minimum wage jobs right out of high school. Businesses need more skilled workers. My hope is that, with Katey Branch in office, both those needs can be filled.

Tobie Akerley Gordon, South Paris