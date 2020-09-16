MEXICO — The second annual Dee Dee’s Swift River 5K Trail Run and Walk to raise money to support the Dee Dee Palmer Memorial Scholarship Fund will take place on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Mexico Rec Park.

The 2019 event raised money to support the initial scholarship fund at Telstar Regional High School and establish a fund at Mountain Valley High School. Seniors Perry Morton, Telstar, and Kelsey Marston and Saydie Garbarini, Mountain Valley, were awarded scholarships in June with proceeds from the 2019 race. Over 100 runners and walkers participated in the event.

Dorothy Dawn (Dee Dee) Palmer was a junior at Telstar High School when she was killed in an automobile accident in November 2007. She lived in Andover and had many friends and family in the Bethel and Rumford-Mexico areas. Dee Dee was active in music and theater, field hockey and cross country running. She was the historian for the Future Business Leaders of America. Dee Dee aspired to pursue higher education and a career in nursing.

The race will start at the bandstand at the Mexico Rec Park. Register online at the Run Sign Up website, https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Mexico/DeeDeesRun. Registration on the day of the race will open at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 9. The first 100 registrations will receive a T-shirt to commemorate the event. The tax-deductible registration fee is $15 for all participants prior to Sept. 27. Registration is $20 the day of the event.

This is a 5K trail run or walk starting at the Mexico Recreation Center along the Swift River. It is a mostly flat out and back course on maintained four-wheeler trails. It is suitable for runners and walkers of all abilities. The event is designed for the whole family. There will be refreshments, drawings and awards following the race.

All proceeds after expenses will go to sustain the scholarship fund. To make donations by mail, make checks payable to the Dee Dee Palmer Memorial Scholarship Fund and send them Dee Dee’s Trail Run c/o Good Karma Health Foods, 72 Congress St., Rumford, ME 04276. Race registration forms are available at Good Karma. The fund has provided 14 annual scholarships in since 2008. The Swift River 5K Trail Run and Walk helps raise funds for scholarships at Telstar and Mountain Valley high schools in Dee Dee’s name to keep her memory alive.

There are many opportunities to volunteer. If interested, contact Glenn Gordon at 207-507-1625 or e-mail [email protected]

