AUBURN — The YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston is pleased to announce Bangor Savings Bank, Hahnel Brothers Company and Mechanic Savings Bank will be sponsoring the Y’s 11th annual charity golf tournament on September 17th at Martindale Country Club. Formally known as the YMCA NAPA Charity Golf Tournament, the tournament was renamed in 2018 as the Pennell “Penny” Woodard Memorial Golf Tournament. Penny was a long-term board member, ardent supporter of the Y’s youth development programming, and among the tournament’s founding members.

All proceeds will benefit the Y’s financial assistance program, which provides local children and families the opportunity to participate in enrichment programs, including summer camp, youth sports, childcare, and before and after school programs regardless of ability to pay. The tournament has raised over $370,000 dollars in the last 10 years. The YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston provides approximately $90,000 dollars in financial assistance to local families annually.

For more information on sponsorships, donations to the annual fund, or registering a team, please contact Jason Buchanan at [email protected] or Marcie Hird at [email protected] Information can also be found on the Y’s website at www.alymca.org.

