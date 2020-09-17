LEWISTON — ACADIA Academy, the public charter school serving children in prekindergarten through grade six, honored two of its own at an Aug. 31 staff event to mark the start of the school year.

Jodi Pollack, a second-grade teacher, received the David M. Gendron Excellence Award in recognition for her abilities in the classroom and her deep commitment to students and to her colleagues. The award was created last year to honor Gendron, a benefactor of ACADIA Academy.

Brittiny-Rae Perron, ACADIA’s director, received the Eagle Service Award, which celebrates extraordinary contributions to the advancement and well being of the school. Perron was nominated by staff and trustees for her leadership through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ACADIA Academy is one of 10 public charter schools in Maine. For more information, visit www.acadiaacademy.org.