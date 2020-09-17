LEWISTON — A judge sentenced an Auburn man Thursday to eight years in prison for his role in a February robbery at the Auburn Plaza parking lot that left one of his co-defendants shot and seriously injured.

Justice Robert Mullen suspended half of the sentence he imposed on William Beasley, 19, of 25 Harvard St., ordering him to serve four years of the eight-year sentence, followed by three years of probation.

Appearing in the courtroom on a video monitor from Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, Beasley pleaded guilty to two counts of Class B robbery, each charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He and prosecutors had agreed to the plea and sentence before Thursday’s court hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Matulis said a man and woman sat talking in her car in that was parked outside Planet Fitness around midnight on Feb. 24. Beasley and an accomplice parked behind the couple and approached the car, asking for directions to Walmart. Beasley then pulled a BB gun designed to look like a .357-caliber revolver from his pocket and pointed it at the woman’s head. She and her passenger were told to exit her car and hand over their money, wallets and cellphones, Matulis said.

The woman gave them about $60 and her phone.

Beasley handed the gun to his accomplice, who was later identified as Damain I. Walter, 19, of Berwick, and who also faces felony robbery charges.

The passenger told Walter he would fetch money from his SUV, which was parked nearby.

After reaching into his Jeep, the male passenger fired several shots from a 9 mm pistol he had in his car, Matulis said. The man said he fired shots in an effort to scare the robbers, who fled on foot. The male victim then drove off and called the police, Matulis said.

Walter collapsed at the scene and was later hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Beasley told police he and Walter had first planned to steal a car, but decided to take the victims’ money and phones instead.

The female victim told the judge in 8th District Court Thursday that until she was robbed at gunpoint, “I was completely unaware of how evil people could be.”

The incident “instilled in me an irreversible distrust in humanity,” she said.

She said she had recently broken up with her boyfriend and had planned to live on her own in a new place. She had worked delivering pizzas, but quit that job after the robbery “because I was too afraid to continue.”

She was anxious being alone at home, but the prospect of being in public “was even more terrifying,” she said.

Her physical condition also deteriorated, having suffered strokes due to a hole in her heart. She had surgery, but began having heart palpitations due to anxiety from the robbery. Medication and counseling followed, she said.

“I feel that William’s actions show callousness and disregard for other people,” she said, adding she believed he was a danger to society.

Matulis said Beasley “obviously has done something incredibly horrible,” but said the suspended portion of the agreed sentence reflected Beasley’s youth. The state also believes there is a prospect for the future, that he can be rehabilitated.”

He said it’s his hope that through Beasley’s time behind bars, he “will grow as a person, will address some of the issues that he’s yet to address and can come out of this and be a productive member of society.”

Defense attorney Verne Paradie told the judge his client didn’t want to argue in court for a lower sentence even though prosecutors were willing to allow that.

“Mr. Beasley, from day one, has never told me he wanted a trial” and “ has never denied anything” related to the incident, Paradie said.

His client had “a pretty crumby upbringing,” having spent “lot of time in and out of counseling and mental health treatment as a child.” But Paradie said Beasley has a “very supportive” grandmother who is expected to help him in his rehabilitation once he’s released from prison.

The judge ordered Beasley to complete 100 hours of community service at a rate of 10 hours per month.

Conditions of probation include no contact with the victims nor his co-defendant. He may not have any alcohol, illegal drugs nor dangerous weapons and may be searched at random for any of those things.

He also is barred from having a BB gun as well as any item intended to look like a firearm.

Beasley must undergo mental health evaluation and complete counseling. He must abide by a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

If Beasley were to violate the terms of his probation, he could be sentenced to serve some or all of the remaining four years that were suspended.

“I hope you seek out the treatment that you will need and that, this time, it will take,” the judge said. “I hope you find some peace in your life.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: