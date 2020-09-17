AUGUSTA — Maine already has several invasive forest pests targeting the trees and spreading throughout the state. The Maine Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) are working with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry to prevent new invasive forest pests from spreading to Maine through an education and outreach campaign. The invasive forest pests of concern are Asian Longhorned Beetle, Spotted Lanternfly and Oak Wilt due to their proximity to Maine and the trees and crops they damage.

Management of invasive species requires substantial amounts of time, effort and funding. More than $120 billion is spent each year to help prevent the further spread of invasive species in the United States. If invasive species are not managed, they impact property values, cause damage to public infrastructure, ecological damage, negative impacts to recreational and commercial activities, and increase human health issues.

There will be four free regional webinar presentations focused on the prevention, identification and reporting of invasive forest pests so attendees can select the one closest to them or the most convenient date and time to listen in. Webinars will be presented by Knox-Lincoln SWCD from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23; Cumberland County SWCD from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1; Penobscot County SWCD from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7; and Central Aroostook SWCD from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The webinars are free and made possible through a cooperative agreement with the USDA-AHPIS. To register, visit https://rebrand.ly/maineifp2020.

