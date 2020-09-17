Contractor’s Hockey League standings as of September 17: 1. Pratte Drywall 1-0-0, 2 points 2. I.D.S 1-0-0, 2 points 1. Saints Paint Plus 1-0-0, 2 points 4. LA Concrete 0-1-0, 0 points 4. Lewiston Paint 0-1-0, 0 points 4. Therberge Construction 0-1-0, 0 points.
Sunday, September 13 results: Saint’s Paint Plus 5, Therberge Construction 3; I.D.S. 4, Lewiston Paint 3; Pratte Drywall 3, LA Concrete 3.
