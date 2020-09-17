Alexander S. Allan, 40, Dallas Plantation, violation of conditions of release, probation hold on Sept. 8 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

Brandon S. Belisle, 23, Dallas Plantation, domestic violence assault, violation of conditions of release, on Sept. 9 in Dallas Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Devin R. Boyd, 32, Weld, operating under the influence, Sept. 11 in Wilton, $150 bail, Wilton Police Department.

Tina A. M. Robinson, 27, Farmington, violation of protection order, Sept. 12 in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael R. Storer, 41, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 12 in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

Daniel R. Irish, 45, Andover, violation of conditions of release, domestic violence criminal mischief, Sept. 12 in Dallas Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean M. McGuire, 25, Farmington, operating under the influence, one prior, Sept. 12 in Farmington, $150, Farmington Police Department.

Samuel M. Sharpe, 19, Brunswick, violation of conditions of release, Sept. 13 in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

Daron A. Shove, 28, Chesterville, three warrants failure to appear, Sept. 16 in Chesterville, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel A. Tracy, 35, Augusta, warrant for failure to appear, Sept. 16 in Augusta, $200 bail, Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

Anthony J. Marian, 36, Carthage, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, Sept. 16 in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

