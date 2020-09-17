I’m so angry at our government I just have to write this short but sweet letter.
I keep watching the news and keep hearing that we will get another stimulus package and then hear that we’re not.
The Republicans blame the Democrats, and the Democrats blame the Republicans. Well, let me educate you politicians, our Constitution starts “We The People,” not “We the Republicans” or “We the Democrats.”
When those two groups get together and run this country the way our forefathers wanted them to, then I’ll believe politicians are true Americans working for the citizens of this country.
Gary M. Rousseau, Lewiston
