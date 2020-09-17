LOVELL — Bring your friends and family and join the fun at Lake Kezar Country club to support the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell. The tournament has a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. with a “Best Ball Scramble” format. Go to hobbslibrary.org to download a registration form.

There are lots of prizes available to the players, including longest drive for men and women, closest to the pin on all par 3 holes, fun side game prizes, and special prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. And of course, those winners also include “bragging rights!” The tournament is open to everyone who wants to have a good time and support the library!

We also are having a silent auction as part of this event. Here are some of the great items that have been donated:

• Ham Arena skate cards

• 1-hour massage

• Stone Mountain Art Center tickets for 2 different shows

• Beautiful sign hanger from Rod Iron Designs

• Center Lovell Market gift certificate

• Subway 6″ subs

• Pocket bag with matching change purse from Designs by Diana Bags

• Boston Red Sox baseball autographed by Christian Vazquez

• Lovell Box Company wine tote

• Large heavy-duty plant & bird feeder shepherd’s hook by Harmac

• 4 hours of planting or weeding garden help by a knowledgeable local gardener

• McSherry’s Nursery gift card

• Books from White Birch Books

• An adorable Paris Farmer’s Union bird feeder

• Green fees (some with carts) to play at several different golf courses in Maine and New Hampshire

• One of the highlight auction items is a full day’s use of a 22′ Harris Classic Pontoon Boat which seats 15 – valid use through August 2021

These items and bid sheets are currently on display at the library. Come place an offer on them anytime during library hours. Monday: 12-6, Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

They will be moved to the golf course on the day of the tournament. Auction winners will be announced at the closing of the event.

Come place your bids! You can see there is something for everyone!!

Join us for a “fall frolic” golf tournament at a beautiful course and have some fun. You could be a winner!

We hope to see you there!

