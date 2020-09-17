Asian Pulled Chicken

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4 tbsp canola or vegetable oil, divided

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tbsp fresh ginger, chopped or 1 tsp ground ginger

¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

3 cups chicken stock

¼ cup hoisin sauce

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp siracha sauce

1 orange, zested and juiced

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Directions:

1.Place a dutch oven over medium-high heat and pour 2 tablespoons of the oil in the pot. Brown the chicken, remove from the pan and set aside.

2. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the pan, add the garlic and ginger, sauteing briefly. Add the soy sauce and vinegar. Reduce by about half, then add the chicken stock, brown sugar, hoisin sauce, siracha, orange zest and juice. Bring to a boil, return the chicken to the pot.

3. Put the pot in the oven, uncovered, and braise for 1 hour.

4. When cool enough to handle, remove the chicken from the pot and shred. Reduce the braising sauce on the stove until sticky and add the chicken back to the pot.

5. Serve the chicken and sauce over rice, or on a roll.

