PARIS — The Paris Public Library will be hosting used book sales each Saturday of September, beginning September 5, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.The sales will be held in the cordoned off driveway between the Paris Public Library and the Paris Town Office.

Throughout the year, the library receives donations of books towards its annual sale, and has presently accumulated over 100 boxes of books. COVID precautions prevented the traditional sale from being

held, so, instead of one large indoor sale, the library is opting to hold small sales outdoors over several weeks.

For each week of the sale, 20 to 25 new boxes of books from the stockpile will be put out for sale, with no items being carried over to another week, making each week’s sale totally unique.

For everyone’s safety, face-masks and hand-sanitizer (provided at the sale) will be required. The sale raises money to purchase books for the library’s children’s collection.

For more information, please contact the Paris Public Library at 743-6994 or e-mail [email protected]

