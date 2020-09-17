Board of Selectpersons Agenda

5 p.m. September 17

1. Call to order

2. Approval of the September 14 Accounts Payable Warrant

3. Town Office roof shingle discussion

4. Adjourn

filed under:
Livermore Falls Advertiser, livermore maine
