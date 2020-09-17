Another 25 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Maine on Thursday, including eight in York County, where outbreaks are being investigated at several social clubs.

No additional deaths were recorded, and among the remaining new cases, four were in Cumberland County, the state’s most populous.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, is scheduled to brief the media at 2 p.m.

The agency reported an outbreak of four cases Wednesday at Elks Lodge 1470 in Sanford, the site of outbreaks at four other social clubs.

Case totals related to those four clubs have been rising as the Maine CDC investigates, and on Wednesday COVID-19 cases stood at 12 cases at American Legion Post 19, eight cases at the Amvets post, 10 cases at the Lafayette Social Club and 10 cases at Sanford Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long said investigators have learned that some of the individuals infected by the disease went to more than one of the clubs.

The American Legion outbreak was originally associated with a funeral reception.

The University of New England announced additional testing measures on its Biddeford and Portland campuses Wednesday, in response to the York County outbreaks.

UNE President James Herbert urged any students who may have put themselves at higher risk of contracting the virus by attending a party, religious services or other social event to go to the Student Health Center on either campus to be tested. Herbert said students would not be sanctioned for violating codes of student conduct in such situations.

Eleven UNE students have tested positive, after an off-campus event that prompted a school investigation of student conduct.

This story will be updated.

