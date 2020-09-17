Continuing weekly unemployment claims in Maine fell sharply last week to 56,700 claims, a decline of more than 14 percent from the previous week.

Mainers last week filed 26,900 continuing claims for state benefits and 26,900 claims for federal benefits, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. The total was down about 9,300 claims from the previous week, it said.

Labor department spokesperson Jessica Picard said it isn’t clear why continuing claims, also known as weekly certifications, fell by such a significant amount. She said the state will have a clearer picture of whether recent decreases in jobless claims are a direct result of more Mainers reentering the workforce when the state’s August unemployment rate is announced Friday.

“Claimants are not required to inform the department about why they may have stopped filing weekly certifications,” Picard said via email. “There could be several reasons for why there are fewer weekly claims, such as people going back to work, the continued cancellation of fraudulent claims, (or) fluctuations in individuals filing multiple weekly certifications in a given week.”

Initial unemployment claims declined slightly last week in Maine to 2,400 from 2,800 the previous week. A total of 2,300 Mainers filed initial claims last week, lower than the number of claims because of overlap between state and federal benefits programs.

Between March 15 and Sept. 12, the Maine labor department has paid out over $1.5 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits, it said Thursday.

The department has handled roughly 185,800 initial claims for the state unemployment program and 90,400 initial claims for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, it said. There have been over 2.3 million weekly certifications filed in Maine.

Nationally, the number of claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak, The Associated Press reported..

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that U.S. jobless claims fell by 33,000 form the previous week and that 12.6 million Americans are collecting traditional unemployment benefits, compared with just 1.7 million a year ago.

Before the pandemic hit the economy, the number of jobless claims had never exceeded 700,000 in a week, even during the depths of the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: