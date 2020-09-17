In the classic 1950s sci-fi movie “The War of the Worlds,” the smallest of things, bacteria, viruses and the like, settled the score. The invading army could not breathe the air that humans all took for granted.

Now, fast forward 70 years and we have become the invading army. So, sure enough, the smallest of things, like bacteria, viruses and the like, will again settle the score.

Earth is forever, but man is fragile and fleeting and subject to repeated efforts to build towers without God as the mortar.

Could this be the end of all things?

Only time will tell the tale, and every person has an important role to play.

Life doesn’t necessarily imitate art when we take a step back to appreciate what has been given, full of grace and without question.

Michael Boom, Lewiston