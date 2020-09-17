MEXICO – Mary Ellen Cummings, 59, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

She was born Sept. 17, 1960 to Florence E. Coolidge and Robert E. Coolidge in Rumford.

She married her best friend, the love of her life, Roenell C. Cummings Jr. on Jan. 10, 1983.

Mary worked 20-plus years at Oxford Plains Speedway. You would find her in the ticket booth at pit gate. Mary truly loved her racing family and loved getting to know the drivers and their families.

When Mary wasn’t working she would be with her children and grandchildren at the many events her grandchildren participated in. She was their biggest fan!

Mary is survived by her three children, Tasha and her husband Nicholas of Bethel, Chasity and her husband Eddie of Mexico and Andrew and his girlfriend Jess of Mexico; grandchildren, Keaton, Emma, Vincent, Joey, Kaitlynn, Kody, Kat, Kerressa, Connor, Addie and Dylan; her many brothers and sisters.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roenell Cummings Jr.; and her parents, Florence and Robert Coolidge.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the

Androscoggin Hospice House

236 Stetson Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210