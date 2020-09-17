AUBURN – Michael O. Costello, 62, a resident of Wayne passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 10, 2020 with his family by his side.

He was born in Auburn on April 17, 1958 and was the oldest son of Algernon “Al” and Eldora “Dora” Collins. He attended Edward Little High School and served in the U.S. Army from April 1977 to February 1986.

Michael was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his family and friends. He was a Master Maine Guide; a member of Monmouth Masonic Lodge #110; and a member of Kora Shriners.

Michael is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lisa Costello of Wayne; three daughters, Charity Bachelder-Coro of Auburn, Ashley Sebesta Smith and husband Jeff of Auburn, Katea Sebesta of Auburn, one son, Kristopher Bachelder of Auburn; one brother, Timothy Bachelder of North Carolina, one sister, Judith Libby of Auburn. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two nephews and one niece.

He was predeceased by his parents, Algernon “Al” and Eldora “Dora” Collins.

A memorial gathering will be held Monday, Sept. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston ME 04240. Private graveside Military honors and committal will be held for immediate family.