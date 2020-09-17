Charges

Lewiston

• Shannon Sylvester, 34, of 128 Poland Spring Road, Auburn, on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful drug possession, 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Oak and Holland streets.

• Cornelius Howard, 30, of 131 Horton St., on charges of domestic assault and theft, 11:15 a.m. Thursday at 135 Horton St.

• Adan Issack, 18, of 158 Blake St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:18 p.m. Thursday at 48 Knox St.

Androscoggin County

• Chris Simpson, 43, of 70 Shiloh Road, Durham, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Durham.

• Kyleen Dennison, 34, of 13 Pond Road, Raymond, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:48 p.m. Thursday on Sawyer Road, Greene.

