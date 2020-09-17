LEWISTON — The Downtown Lewiston Lighting Committee is spearheading an effort to annually “light up” a designated area of the city, a boost for the holidays. During the winter of 2019, Kennedy Park was decked out in a multitude of white lit globes. For the 2020 holiday season, the committee is focusing on Dufresne Plaza, named after Chief Justice Armand A. Dufresne Jr., in June of 2012.

However, the committee cannot accomplish this goal without community help. To fully light up Dufresne Plaza this season, 53 globes are needed for adequate decoration. To contribute to this effort, in the memory of or in tribute to someone, a donation is $150, the cost of an installed globe.

Donations can be made at www.lewistonmaine.gov/lightinguplewiston Suggestions for community members and businesses to donate are listed: To remember a loved one, to recognize employees, to thank a veteran, to celebrate a graduate, to thank a local hero, to mark an engagement, to celebrate a wedding anniversary or to cemonstrate love of community,

A recognition page will be on the Lewiston web site.