Yard sale

FARMINGTON — On Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Roderick- Crosby Post 28 American Legion Auxiliary will hold an end of the year yard sale on Route 4 across from South Strong Road, to benefit local Veteran’s services. Very low prices on really good stuff. For more information call 778-4058

Book Sale

NEW SHARON — The Jim Ditzler Memorial Library in New Sharon will hold a Bargain Book Sale on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be fiction, non-fiction, westerns, children’s books, large print, DVDs and audio books. Proceeds of the sale will be used to benefit the library programs.

Car Wash

FARMINGTON — The American Legion Post 28 in Farmington is hosting a car wash fundraiser, Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, Sept 20. Location is former Pro-Service garage, now Wiles monument shop, Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. Donations of any amount gratefully accepted, helps to support local veterans services. FMI call Ron Smith at 778-4058.

Masonic Meal

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, Sept. 19, from 5 until 6:30 p.m., the Masonic Group, 70 Bryant Road in East Wilton, will be offering a meal; either a curbside pickup at the Lodge or home delivered in the Farmington/Wilton area. The menu will be baked chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables, roll and apple pie. The price of pickups will be $9 and $10 for home deliveries. For those under age 12, the cost of the meal will be $5. Reservations are required and must be received by 5 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 17. For reservations or more information, please call Alan Morison, 645-4366 or Alvin McDonald, 645-2190.

Spaghetti Dinner

LIVERMORE — Join us Sunday September 27, 12:30-2 p.m., at North Livermore Baptist Church for a free drive-thru spaghetti dinner. Each meal will be a hearty portion of spaghetti with meatballs, sauce, roll, and desert (cookies or brownies). Stop by any time between 12:30 and 2 and we will pass your order right to you-no need to get out of your car. Please call ahead with your order anytime before September 27 so we can be sure to have enough to go around; call 207-897-5377 if no answer leave a message with name, and number of meals you will pick up. If you do not have a chance to pre-order, that is okay, we’re Baptists, there is always plenty of food to go around.

If My People…

FARMINGTON — Living Waters in Farmington will host “If My People New England” prayer event on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. Join us as we live stream with churches all over New England. This event, “If My People…New England,” is a chance for the body of Christ in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont to come together in worship, prayer, and intercession. For more information on the Farmington event contact us at 778-6190. Learn more about this event on Facebook at If My People New England.

