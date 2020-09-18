BUCKFIELD — Crews from several towns were battling a wild fire late Friday night after flames were reported in the woods along Conejo Lane.
Firefighters went to the area, a short distance from the intersection at Bryant Road, at about 11 p.m. Soon after, Oxford firefighters were calling for help from other towns, including Minot, Hebron and Turner, as flames were said to be blowing to the north.
Early reports were that at least one acre was burning. There are several homes in the area, though it was not immediately known if flames were threatening any of them.
By 11:30 p.m., more calls were going out for additional manpower.
This story will be updated.
