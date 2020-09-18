I was pleased to learn that Scott Cole is a candidate for Oxford County commissioner.

Mr. Cole is not affiliated with a political party and is, therefore, running as an independent.

I first knew Scott during my terms as chairman of the board of selectmen in Bethel when he served as town manager in our community. We worked together for six years and, with the board of selectmen, handled a variety of complex issues.

Scott is more than competent, he’s insightful. He and I almost always agreed on decisions involving municipal operations.

When we didn’t, Scott would clearly articulate the rationale behind his position and work constructively with all involved toward a consensus agreement, while remaining respectful of those with differing views.

Mr. Cole is an honest, hard-working, intelligent individual who was good for Bethel and will be an outstanding county commissioner. I will vote for him and urge others to do the same.

Harry “Dutch” Dresser, Bethel

« Previous

Next »