I grew up in Skowhegan, graduated from Bates, and worked for Sen. George Mitchell.

Today, I am both a Washington, D.C. and a Maine lawyer. I have seen firsthand when our government serves working people and when it fails them. Trump has endangered Mainers and hurt our economy.

Margaret Chase Smith was my childhood friend. She knew how to stop corrupt men who spread hate and abused their power for personal gain.

Mainers have a long history of sending strong, independent leaders to the nation’s capital — Smith, Mitchell, Muskie, and Snowe. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are in that tradition. They are decent, honest, and will bring Democrats and Republicans together to solve problems from coronavirus to climate change.

Biden will be good for Maine, treating Canada as an ally, expanding access to healthcare and supporting rural hospitals, revitalizing American manufacturing, expanding broadband, and making two years of community college tuition-free.

Jonathan Hale, Washington, D.C.