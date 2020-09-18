America faces a combination of crises that threaten the future. Obviously, we are in the midst of the worst pandemic in more than a century, which has already killed nearly 200,000 Americans.

Along with that staggering death toll has come a second crisis in the economy. The last time economic conditions were this bad was during the Great Depression. There is also a long-overdue reckoning with America’s original sin of racism, and a crying out for justice that must be answered.

Those crises play out in the shadow of the existential threat of all time, climate change, which endangers the future of every living thing on Earth.

Donald Trump has failed to address those crises, making them worse at every opportunity.

I will be casting my vote for competence and compassion, for a team I know is up to the task of dealing with those crises: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Kiernan Majerus-Collins, Lewiston

