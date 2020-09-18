LEEDS — Those wanting to get out safely this fall and explore some locations of historical note in town on the weekend can join with members of the Leeds Historical Society as they walk and talk about the following places.

Knapp/Dead River Cemetery, Sat., Sept. 26th at 1 p.m.: Located on the north bank of the Dead River, some of the earliest settlers and many early veterans are buried here. Come hear some of their stories. Take Route 106 north to the intersection of Route 219, and turn left. In about 1/4 mile will be found a pasture and farm road on the left, leading up a hill across from Fish Farm. This is a public access road and will arrive at a place to park and where the group will meet.

Monument Hill, Sat., Oct. 10th at 1 p.m.: Leeds has a Civil War peace monument erected by the Howard brothers, on the highest point in Leeds, elevation 180 feet. Learn about how, why, and when the monument was erected while taking in the spectacular fall views from the top of the hill. Located on the North Road, 1 mile from the turn off Church Hill Rd., or 2.5 miles from the turn off on Route 219. Gathering will occur at the trail head, with parking along one side of the road. Before the .8 round trip hike up the hill, the society will tell the story of the Howard brothers and the monument. There are picnic tables along the trail where people can stop and catch their breath.

Freeman’s Landing and 1894 Deane Homestead, Sat., Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.: People can explore the history and backstory to Freeman’s Landing and picnic site on the Androscoggin River. There is ample parking, and the group will walk less than a half-mile round trip down River Road to the old Deane property to hear about the original occupants of the house and farm. Located on the River Road, it’s on the left, just over 1 mile from the 90 degree bend coming from the south and 2.3 miles on the right coming from the north on Route 219.

Participants are asked to bring a mask and maintain social distancing. Rain dates and times for all the walks are on the next day, Sunday, at 1 p.m.