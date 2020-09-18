RUMFORD – Constance “Connie” Regina (Benedix) Gallant, 89, a lifelong resident of Rumford, passed peacefully on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Manchester, N.H.

Connie was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first. She will be missed by many generations of her family.

Born in Rumford on June 20, 1931, to Edward and Katherine (Acheson) Benedix, she graduated from Stephens High School and went to work for First National Grocers where she met the love of her life, Francis Gallant. The two were married on Nov. 3, 1951, a marriage which lasted over 65 years. They built their first home in South Rumford where they raised their family until they built their dream home in 1979.

Connie enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, baking, and was an avid knitter. She could often be found working on a sweater or blanket for one of her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, or family friends. She traveled the world with Frank, following their three sons as they served in the U.S. Navy. In retirement, she could often be found at a sporting event cheering on a family member.

Connie will be lovingly remembered by her three sons, Francis Gallant Jr. and wife Kathy (Warner) of Derry, N.H., Michael Gallant and wife Christine (Boyle) of Concord, N.H., Stephen and wife Lisa (Frank) of Lincoln, Neb., a daughter Kim Gallant of Davenport, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Lori, Keri, Erin, Caroline, Nicholas, Michael, and Joseph; eight great-grandchildren, Aiden, Keller, Malie, Emma, Lukas, Noah, David, and Anders; a brother, James Benedix of Gardiner; and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis; a son, Richard, and a son-in-law Donald.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.

In order to allow for relatives to attend and share memories of a special lady, a celebration of Connie’s life will be held during the summer of 2021, in conjunction with the Annual Gallant Family Reunion, an event which she loved to attend and meet relatives from all over the U.S. and Canada.

Interment will be in St John Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St. Rumford.

