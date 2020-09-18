LISBON FALLS – Irene Constance Boilard, 89, of Lewiston passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2020 in Lisbon Falls with her loving family by her side.

Irene was born in Lewiston to Marianna Leclair and Ludger Duchette on July 30, 1931. She attended Lewiston schools and was a member of Holy Cross Church. She met the love of her life, Robert N. Boilard at 17 and married him on Sept. 23, 1950 at St. Mary’s Church in Lewiston. Irene worked several years at Dori Shoe, retiring in 1985.

Irene is predeceased by her husband; her parents; 11 sisters and one brother.

Irene is survived by her only son, Donald Boilard and wife Jane; her grandchildren, Melissa Trider and husband Nicholas, James Boilard and partner Angela Conley; two great-granddaughters, Emily and Ellasyn Trider; fur babies, Daisy and Dusty; and many nieces and nephews.

Irene’s joy was being surrounded by her family and she loved to tease them from behind the camcorder. Irene especially loved spending time at her summer cottage on Sabattus Lake. Irene’s laughter, jokes, sense of humor and strong love for her family will be deeply missed.

Our family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Brown and Beacon Hospice for their incredible care to Irene and the compassion they have shown to our family.

Visitation will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston on Wednesday Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. with Father John officiating. Burial will follow at Saint Peter’s Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her love on their 70th Wedding Anniversary. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.