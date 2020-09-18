AUBURN – Jeannine Nancy Clark, 83, of Auburn, passed on Sept. 8, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Mom was with most of her family on the day of her passing. She passed suddenly, having pneumonia, and peacefully. She was born on April 10, 1937 in Brewer.

She is survived by her three sons, Bryan Clark and wife Donna, Robert Clark and wife Sherri, Bruce Clark and wife Lisa; two brothers, Ray “Dutchy” Anderson and wife Lorraine, Dennis Anderson and wife Tina, one sister, Myrna Demers and husband Dick; six grandchildren, Jessica, Megan, Becky, Ben, Matt, Cameron; and nine great-grandchildren.

Jeannine is predeceased by her husband, Charles Clark; daughter, Julie Clark Cormier; her parents, Ray and Jessie Anderson; one brother, Calvin Anderson, three sisters, Julia Miles, Evelyn Brown and Carolyn Clark; and her beloved dog, Midge.

Mom was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Her passion was her family and her dog, Midge. She had a special relationship with her grandchildren. She had a very good sense of humor and loved doing crafts. Her work career was in the medical field. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones.

There will be a graveside service at a later date with only family and close friends of the family.

