Saturday, September 26th, 10:00AM – 4:00PM- The grounds of the museum will have vendor booths offering art, antiques and crafts. Wood sculptor Steve Brettell of Little River Decoys will be on the grounds carving and offering his beautiful Canada Jay (Perisoreus canadensis) aka Gorby birds all in support of the museum. Each of Steve’s carvings are individual works of art. Steve has served as an iconic figure in the decoy carving world at both the local and national levels. He received Best of Show at the New England Decoy Championship three years in a row and has won numerous times at the Ward World Championships. Stop by for this fun filled day! Sanitation stations will be on the grounds and vendor booths will be spaced, please wear a mask.