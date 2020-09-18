• Charles E. McCausland Jr., 36, of 49 Canal St., Rumford on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief, 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.
• Robert L. Salley, 38, of 21 Rumford Ave., Rumford on a charge of violation of condition of release, 9:18 a.m. Thursday at that address by Rumford Police Department.
• Joseph C. Therrien, 30, of 320 Pine St., Rumford on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault, 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.
