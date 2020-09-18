Arrests
Lewiston
• Moses Smith, 44, of 10 Fairview Court, Auburn, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1 a.m. Friday at Chestnut and Oxford streets.
• Joseph Jones, 48, of 5 Curtis St., on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, assault, reckless conduct and refusing to submit to arrest, 8:30 a.m. Friday at that address.
• McKenzie Wade, 27, of 129 Bartlett St., on charges of assault, violating conditions of release and drinking in public, 12:40 p.m. Friday at 131 Bartlett St.
Auburn
Nathan White, 34, of 14 Rita Ave., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:18 a.m. Friday on Main Street.
