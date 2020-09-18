WHAT:

Rangeley Family Medicine will administer influenza vaccines beginning the week of September 21, 2020. Patients are asked to call the health center at (207) 864-3303 to schedule an appointment. To protect the health of our patients, we will observe state guidelines associated with COVID-19. Social distancing measures will be required, as well as the use of facial coverings.

Insurances will be billed. The Rangeley Region Health and Wellness Board has generously offered to cover the cost of the vaccine for any patients who do not have insurance, or patients whose insurance does not cover immunizations.

WHO:

Patients and community members alike are welcome. Due to current circumstances, Rangeley requests that patients and community members call the health center to schedule an appointment.

WHEN:

Monday, September 21st from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 22nd from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 23rd from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 24th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Friday, September 25th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Rangeley Family Medicine, 42 Dallas Hill Road, Rangeley

WHY:

Rangeley Family Medicine encourages patients to receive their seasonal influenza vaccine during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

For more information, please contact Rangeley Family Medicine at (207) 864-3303.

