TENNIS

Novak Djokovic advanced to the Italian Open quarterfinals for the 14th straight year with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory over Filip Krajinovic in Rome.

Djokovic, a four-time Italian Open champion, needed 1 hour, 28 minutes to win the first set on a day when temperatures scored to 90 degrees.

In the women’s tournament, top-seeded Simona Halep improved to 7-0 in tennis’ restart with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Dayana Yastremska.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Baylor’s season opener against Houston, scheduled less than a week ago, was one of two Bowl Subdivision games postponed Friday – the day before before they were supposed to play.

Florida Atlantic’s opener against Georgia Southern was postponed earlier in the day, following the results of FAU’s COVID-19 testing Thursday. In both cases, the schools involved said they would try to find make-up dates.

Baylor said it was unable to meet COVID-19 roster thresholds set by the Big 12. The school did not provide specifics on the players or positions affected by the coronavirus or the number of players who were quarantined due to contact tracing.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the premier preseason tournaments on the college basketball schedule, the event will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville, North Carolina.

Dates have yet to be finalized. The NCAA announced Wednesday that the college basketball season will begin Nov. 25.

This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

GOLF

LPGA: Defending champion Hannah Green shot a 6-under 66 to grab a share of the lead with Cydney Clanton at the Cambria Portland Classic, which has been reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality in Oregon caused by wildfires.

Green was able to finish in fading light after a 1 1/2-hour lightning delay, while many other afternoon starters were still on the course when darkness suspended play.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Jim Furyk birdied four of the last six holes for an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead in the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach, California.

Trying to join Arnold Palmer and Bruce Fleisher as the only players to win their first two starts on the senior tour, Furyk had a one-stroke lead over Ernie Els, Cameron Beckman and Stephen Leaney.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: The final regular-season race of the Xfinity Series proved to be a preview of the upcoming playoffs, as title contenders Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric dominated yet another event.

Briscoe passed Cindric with five laps remaining at Bristol Motor Speedway, pouncing when Cindric lost power steering. Briscoe raced to his series-best seventh victory of the year, while regular-season champion Cindric slipped to a third-place finish.

Ross Chastain, poised for a probable promotion to the Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing, followed Briscoe past Cindric in the waning laps and finished second.

SOCCER

CLUB WORLD CUP: The Club World Cup is unlikely to take place in December as scheduled because of the pandemic disruption that delayed the crowning of continental champions, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

The seven-club competition was due to be staged for a second consecutive year by Qatar as part of preparations for the Gulf nation hosting the World Cup in 2022.

GERMANY: The new Bundesliga began with eight-time defending champion Bayern Munich routing Schalke 8-0 in an empty stadium.

Serge Gnabry scored a hat trick, and newcomer Leroy Sane notched a goal and two assists.

MLS: Argentinian player Gonzalo Higuain signed with Inter Miami, a day after the 32-year-old forward terminated his contract with Italian champion Juventus.

Higuain signed as a designated player whose salary largest is not counted under the league’s salary cap.

