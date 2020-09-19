JAY — State fire investigators will determine the cause of a fire that damaged a ranch-style house at 20 Belleview Drive late Friday afternoon and again early Saturday.

The fire heavily damaged the home of Ashley Lewia and Michael Swett, Fire Rescue Chief Michael Booker said.

More than 20 firefighters from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls responded to a report of a fire on a porch at about 5:25 p.m. Farmington and Wilton departments were canceled en route.

When firefighters arrived, the porch was fully involved in fire and the siding on the exterior wall was burning, he said. The fire extended to the wall and roof above the kitchen. Firefighters put the fire out but were called out at again at 12:04 a.m. Saturday after the fire rekindled. That fire did more damage to the kitchen and the living room roof, Booker said.

“We put everything we could together and covered them with tarps,” he said.

The family, which includes a newborn baby, was not at home at the time of the fire.

They had left at about 4:50 p.m. There were two cats in the house and they were OK, he said.

No one was injured. The house is insured. It is not livable at this time, Booker said.

The family stayed with relatives or friends Friday night.

The cause is under investigation. Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal are expected at the scene Monday to determine the exact cause.

« Previous

filed under: