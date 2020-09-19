100 Years Ago: 1920

New investors have been brought into the Poland Paper Company according to a statement issued by Frank True, president of the company, early today. It is reported that there are at least six new investors, all experienced paper men, with plenty of capital. Plans as to the new management are soon to be made public yet, although it is more than likely that it will be unchanged. And it is also probable that the branch at Portland and the company here will be run under the old name, but considerably enlarged. This Is one of the best equipped and most modern plants in Maine and with the new electric power plant coming through here with the almost limited clean power it can draw upon from the water powers of Maine, its future should be tremendous.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Nine cadets of Auburn Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol have returned home after two weeks at an encampment at Grenier AFB, Manchester, N.H. The group included residents of Lewiston, Auburn, and Lisbon Falls — Laura A. Jones, Arthur T. Day. John D. Footer, Michael A. Gagnon, Ralph E. Gamache, Gary Roy, Dan H. Chabot, Scott F. Foisy. and Bruce I. Hewison.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Sometimes more goes into building a house than wood, sheetrock and drill bite. Organizers are creating a variety of performances for a musical comedy fund-raiser to benefit the Androscoggin Habitat Humanity in their non profit home-building endeavors. The show, “The Law of Love,” was written by Sharon Alberson of Bridgeport. Conn, in 1993 and is based upon the “Good Samaritan ethic from the Bible. Judy Walker, an Auburn Middle School teacher, will direct the play at Little Community Theatre, as she has directed productions there for years. It will be a fun experience. The play has been used several times for fund-raisers already. We are anticipating good things,” said Walker, who will be working with co-producers the Rev. Marian Marks, pastor of Oraco Lutheran Church in Auburn, and C.L.Henderson..

