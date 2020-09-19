AUBURN – Bernice Gauthier, 86, of Lewiston, died on Sept. 16, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn.

She was born in Grand Isle on Nov. 10, 1933 to parents, Patrick and Edith (Lavaseur) Thobodeau.

Bernice attended Cony High School. She was very proud to later earn her GED in 1985.

She worked for Sherwood Medical in Connecticut, and in the shoe shop, and did hospital volunteer work.

Bernice enjoyed playing BINGO, going to casinos. She also crocheted and loved to cook.

She loved her family especially, and leaves behind her seven children, Diane, Gerry, Bobby, Ricky, Susan, Moe and Philip; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Omaureen Case of New York.

She was predeceased by her husband, Clement in 2011.

Services will be held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, ME 04210. A funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St., Lewiston, immediately followed by graveside committal prayers at St. Peter’s cemetery in Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to

The Hospice House

C/O Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240.

