LEWISTON – Marie A. Ridley, 80, of Litchfield, died Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020 at Woodlands Memory Care Center. She was born in Lisbon on April 4, 1940, a daughter of the late Edmond and Diana (Bergeron) Dube. She was educated in local schools.

Marie married Richard Ridley on Nov. 25, 1961. In her younger years Marie worked in local factories but later earned her CNA certificate and worked for many years at Montello Manor in the Memory Care Department. She took great pride in her job and loved helping her patients.

Marie enjoyed watching all sports including golf, tennis, basketball and especially the Patriots football. She enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat and shopping.

She will be missed for her sense of humor, kind heart, generous spirit and love of her grandchildren and entire family.

Marie is survived by her husband, Richard Ridley of Litchfield; a daughter, Valerie Hooper and her husband Adam of Litchfield, her two sons, Rick Ridley and wife Judy of Gray and Dan Ridley and wife Lori of Rock Hill, S.C.; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; a sister, Pat Bechard and husband Bert of Sabattus, two brothers, Armand Dube and wife Barbara of Lewiston and Henry Dube of Richmond.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Eddie and Eli Dube.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Marie’s life by visiting her guest book at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 21 at Fortins in Lewiston from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home followed by committal at Litchfield Plains Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston 784-4584.

Donations can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association,

http://www.LBDA.org.

