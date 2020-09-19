Saturday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Boxing Special Edition: Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha (Super Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Navy at Tulane
ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Tulsa at Oklahoma State
ESPN2 — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Georgia State
ESPNU — Liberty at Western Kentucky
2:30 p.m.
USA — South Florida at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Central Florida at Georgia Tech
CBS — Appalachian State at Marshall
ESPN — Troy at Middle Tennessee State
ESPN2 — Stephen F. Austin at texas (San Antonio)
4 p.m.
ACCN — The Citadel at Clemson
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Louisville
ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi
ESPNU — Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Southern Methodist at North Texas
8 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Alabama
4 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas
6 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
CYCLING
7 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 22 miles
GOLF
11 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Oakland
7 p.m.
FOX — Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
FS1 — St. Louis at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.
NESN — NY Yankees at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Wests at Melbourne
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, Final, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds

Early Sunday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Sydney
4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Western at Fremantle
KBO BASEBALL
12:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Parma
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds

